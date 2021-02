"Come dance with the west wind and touch on the mountain tops Sail o'er the canyons and up to the stars And reach for the heavens and hope for the future And all that we can be and not what we are."--John Denver-- Providence Canyon is described as Georgia's little grand canyon. While very beautiful the canyon was formed by erosion from poor faming practices during the 1800s. More info: https://gastateparks.org/ProvidenceCanyon