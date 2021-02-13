Previous
Locked Treasures by kvphoto
Locked Treasures

"A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks."

--Richard Bach
Babs ace
Love locks seem to be a thing of the past here now. They had to remove fencing on some of our bridges because the locks got so heavy and did a lot of damage.

Nice to see there is still plenty of love in the world though and I love the leading lines and sunburst.
February 13th, 2021  
