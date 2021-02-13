Sign up
Photo 775
Locked Treasures
"A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks."
--Richard Bach
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Babs
ace
Love locks seem to be a thing of the past here now. They had to remove fencing on some of our bridges because the locks got so heavy and did a lot of damage.
Nice to see there is still plenty of love in the world though and I love the leading lines and sunburst.
February 13th, 2021
