Which Came First? by kvphoto
Photo 799

Which Came First?

Question: Which came first… the giant carrot or the orange Jeep? Answer: the giant carrot... it went with a 4'3" tall Easter Bunny crafted by Annalee. It came from my mom's collectables and one of my sisters wanted the bunny... I never cared for the hand painted look on the Annalee dolls but I fell in love with the carrot... it is orange after all!

The color orange has always been a favorite of mine and I can remember taking the true colors personality test (orange, green, gold & blue) and according to my results and the confirmation of a dear friend and colleague who firmly believed that I was an "orange."

What is your "true" color? Take the assessment if you have time and let me know: https://truecolorsintl.com/the-four-color-personalities/
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Great colours.
March 9th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh that's cool! Great shot!
March 9th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Haha super-brilliant fun shot!
March 9th, 2021  
