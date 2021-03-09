Question: Which came first… the giant carrot or the orange Jeep? Answer: the giant carrot... it went with a 4'3" tall Easter Bunny crafted by Annalee. It came from my mom's collectables and one of my sisters wanted the bunny... I never cared for the hand painted look on the Annalee dolls but I fell in love with the carrot... it is orange after all!
The color orange has always been a favorite of mine and I can remember taking the true colors personality test (orange, green, gold & blue) and according to my results and the confirmation of a dear friend and colleague who firmly believed that I was an "orange."