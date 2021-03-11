Green Foliage

“Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises.”
--Pedro Calderon de la Barca--Today we are heading out on a camping trip that is finally happening... it was slated for last March and was cancelled when everything shut down because of COVID. Since I will be on the road with limited connectivity it is very likely you will not see comments or responses from me... I will be posting my March rainbow month photos as I can since I got them ready earlier this month. Big Bend National Park in the Texas Hill Country here I come!