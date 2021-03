Green Foliage

“Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises.”--Pedro Calderon de la Barca--Today we are heading out on a camping trip that is finally happening... it was slated for last March and was cancelled when everything shut down because of COVID. Since I will be on the road with limited connectivity it is very likely you will not see comments or responses from me... I will be posting my March rainbow month photos as I can since I got them ready earlier this month. Big Bend National Park in the Texas Hill Country here I come!I'm hoping to learn some new techniques and skills at Mandy Lea's Big Bend Photo workshop... if you live in the US or plan to travel to the US then I highly recommend one of her workshops. This is my second one... the first one was in May of 2019 in the grand Tetons. For more info: https://mandyleaphoto.com/product-category/all-products/photo-workshops/