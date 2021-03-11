Previous
Green Foliage by kvphoto
Photo 801

Green Foliage

“Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises.”

--Pedro Calderon de la Barca--Today we are heading out on a camping trip that is finally happening... it was slated for last March and was cancelled when everything shut down because of COVID. Since I will be on the road with limited connectivity it is very likely you will not see comments or responses from me... I will be posting my March rainbow month photos as I can since I got them ready earlier this month. Big Bend National Park in the Texas Hill Country here I come!

I'm hoping to learn some new techniques and skills at Mandy Lea's Big Bend Photo workshop... if you live in the US or plan to travel to the US then I highly recommend one of her workshops. This is my second one... the first one was in May of 2019 in the grand Tetons. For more info: https://mandyleaphoto.com/product-category/all-products/photo-workshops/
KV

ace
@kvphoto
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shot! I wish I could go with you two! Would be fun. Enjoy yourselves but be careful!
March 11th, 2021  
KV ace
@marlboromaam Will do... shutting down my computer so I can get going... so excited.
March 11th, 2021  
Kate ace
Love the greens!
March 11th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great greens. Ensure your workshop.
March 11th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful greens
March 11th, 2021  
