Purple Hyacinth by kvphoto
Photo 817

Purple Hyacinth

“Poetry is a mystic, sensuous mathematics of fire, smoke-stacks, waffles, pansies, people, and purple sunsets.”

--Carl Sandburg
27th March 2021

KV

ace
@kvphoto
