Photo 818
Redbud Branch
“My parents told me I'd point to a bed of flowers and say 'Pink. Pretty,' before I knew any other words.”
--Joni Mitchell
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Krista Marson
ace
So very cheerful!
March 28th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning.
March 28th, 2021
moni kozi
Dear me! What a capture! Splendid!
March 28th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely words and a beautiful shot!
March 28th, 2021
