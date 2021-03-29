Previous
Red Light by kvphoto
Photo 819

Red Light

“He can run anytime he wants. I'm giving him the red light.” --Yogi Berra
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
224% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool looking red shot.
March 29th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful striking abstract. Love that colour.
March 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and red repetitions.
March 29th, 2021  
