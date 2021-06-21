Previous
Food Packing List

I've got a pretty good system for making sure I get the right food packed in the camper for the meals I've planned. My list of meals goes on the left page and all the items I need to bring goes on the right. I cross items off when I take them out to the camper... my system work pretty well as long as I write everything down. Today I forgot to bring coffee because I never wrote it on my list. Luckily I still had enough in the camper to get by.

We are camping this week so I'll get back to commenting on the weekend. Have a terrific week.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Well organized, KV! Have a safe and fun trip!
June 22nd, 2021  
Babs ace
Have a good trip. Always pays to be organized.
June 22nd, 2021  
Bill ace
That sounds like how my daughter would plan for a trip. Enjoy your camping.
June 22nd, 2021  
