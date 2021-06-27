Previous
Measuring Numbers 6.27.21
Measuring Numbers 6.27.21

"Math is in every kitchen, on every recipe card, and at each holiday gathering. The mathematics of cooking often goes unnoticed, but in reality, there is a large quantity of math skills involved in cooking and baking."

--from "Cooking with math" website:
http://mathcentral.uregina.ca/beyond/articles/Cooking/Cooking1.html

KV

@kvphoto
Diana
I love this, having lived on 3 continents I have always been confronted with these issues. I still love cooking and baking 😉
June 27th, 2021  
Margaret Brown
I quite agree and a nice still life capture
June 27th, 2021  
