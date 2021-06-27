Sign up
Photo 909
Measuring Numbers 6.27.21
"Math is in every kitchen, on every recipe card, and at each holiday gathering. The mathematics of cooking often goes unnoticed, but in reality, there is a large quantity of math skills involved in cooking and baking."
--from "Cooking with math" website:
http://mathcentral.uregina.ca/beyond/articles/Cooking/Cooking1.html
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1059
photos
153
followers
145
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th June 2021 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
math
,
butter
,
cooking
,
numbers
,
baking
,
still life
,
measuring cup
,
flour
,
sifter
,
june21words
Diana
ace
I love this, having lived on 3 continents I have always been confronted with these issues. I still love cooking and baking 😉
June 27th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
I quite agree and a nice still life capture
June 27th, 2021
