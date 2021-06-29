Previous
Dream Delay by kvphoto
Dream Delay

“Circumstances May cause interruptions and delays, but never lose sight of your goal.”

—Mario Andretti—Got this map of Glacier NP when planning a trip that has been delayed due to the pandemic… the dream to visit is on hold for now… maybe in 2022.
KV

@kvphoto
moni kozi
Excellent shot!
June 29th, 2021  
