Old Monarch by kvphoto
Old Monarch

"Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art."

--Eleanor Roosevelt--Though a bit battered this Monarch butterfly is very active and is still a beautiful work of art.
Lesley ace
Oh what a beauty, and what a capture!
July 1st, 2021  
Kate ace
Great POV Love how the background flower creates a halo for the monarch
July 1st, 2021  
