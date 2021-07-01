Sign up
Photo 913
Old Monarch
"Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art."
--Eleanor Roosevelt--Though a bit battered this Monarch butterfly is very active and is still a beautiful work of art.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Lesley
ace
Oh what a beauty, and what a capture!
July 1st, 2021
Kate
ace
Great POV Love how the background flower creates a halo for the monarch
July 1st, 2021
