Spicebush Swallowtail by kvphoto
Photo 914

Spicebush Swallowtail

"Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It means that you've decided to look beyond the imperfections."

--Gerard Way--Still beautiful to me even with its missing pieces and imperfections.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Kate ace
Lovely composition
July 2nd, 2021  
Lin ace
Gorgeous and love the quote
July 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
July 2nd, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
love the shape
July 2nd, 2021  
