Photo 914
Spicebush Swallowtail
"Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It means that you've decided to look beyond the imperfections."
--Gerard Way--Still beautiful to me even with its missing pieces and imperfections.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
4
4
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
1st July 2021 9:57am
Tags
butterfly
,
battered
,
imperfect
,
spicebush swallowtail
Kate
ace
Lovely composition
July 2nd, 2021
Lin
ace
Gorgeous and love the quote
July 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
July 2nd, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
love the shape
July 2nd, 2021
