Zebra Longwing Trio by kvphoto
Photo 918

Zebra Longwing Trio

"I asked the Zebra,
are you black with white stripes?
Or white with black stripes?
And the zebra asked me,
Are you good with bad habits?
Or are you bad with good habits?"

--Shel Silverstein
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
251% complete

Casablanca ace
Wow, this is a new one on me! Gorgeous
July 6th, 2021  
