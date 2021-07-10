Previous
Next
Hydrangea Refraction by kvphoto
Photo 922

Hydrangea Refraction

“A drop of water, if it could write out its own history, would explain the universe to us.”

– Lucy Larcom
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning drop and refraction.
July 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise