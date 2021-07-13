Previous
Black Eyed Susan Refraction Trio by kvphoto
Photo 925

Black Eyed Susan Refraction Trio

"What I dream of is an art of balance."

--Henri Matisse--I chose the quote about balance because I had fun trying to balance three tiny crystal beads on the leaf.
