Photo 927
Echinacea Refraction #2
I was inspired to shoot a refraction series by the the awesome work of Faye Turner -
@fayefaye
-- The following blog post gave me some helpful ideas:
https://petapixel.com/2019/09/03/how-to-shoot-refraction-macro-photos-in-water-drops-glass-beads-and-more/
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
4
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1092
photos
153
followers
147
following
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
924
162
925
163
926
164
165
927
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th July 2021 11:51am
Tags
daisy
,
refraction
,
echinacea
,
black eyed susan
,
crystal bead
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
You're having so much fun with these, and the images you're creating are just great, love the refractions. You are inspiring me to get going with my new lensball!
July 15th, 2021
KV
ace
@theredcamera
thanks Ellen… if you want to go tiny try out a crystal bead deodorizer… cost me $1 at the $1 store… it is a mix of blue and clear crystals… they are surprisingly resilient & though I’ve had them bounce around on me I’ve only squished one of them:)
July 15th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty and fun to capture
July 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
Amother lovely capture.
July 15th, 2021
