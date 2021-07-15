Previous
Echinacea Refraction #2 by kvphoto
Echinacea Refraction #2

I was inspired to shoot a refraction series by the the awesome work of Faye Turner - @fayefaye -- The following blog post gave me some helpful ideas: https://petapixel.com/2019/09/03/how-to-shoot-refraction-macro-photos-in-water-drops-glass-beads-and-more/
KV

ace
@kvphoto
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
You're having so much fun with these, and the images you're creating are just great, love the refractions. You are inspiring me to get going with my new lensball!
July 15th, 2021  
KV ace
@theredcamera thanks Ellen… if you want to go tiny try out a crystal bead deodorizer… cost me $1 at the $1 store… it is a mix of blue and clear crystals… they are surprisingly resilient & though I’ve had them bounce around on me I’ve only squished one of them:)
July 15th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty and fun to capture
July 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Amother lovely capture.
July 15th, 2021  
