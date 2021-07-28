Previous
Breaking Free by kvphoto
Photo 940

Breaking Free

"There's a part of every living thing that wants to become itself: the tadpole into the frog, the chrysalis into the butterfly, a damaged human being into a whole one.That is spirituality."

~ Ellen Bass
28th July 2021

KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Super closeup, KV!
July 28th, 2021  
Taffy ace
I just posted one as well -- these are such beautifully marked butterflies. I like your composition.
July 28th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, I have watched it up close and I am stallion aww seeing this. Fantastic capture too!!
July 28th, 2021  
