In Memory of Shannon by kvphoto
In Memory of Shannon

There are not enough adjectives to describe my beautiful niece Shannon but here are some that I chose.

Adorable & amazing
Brilliant & beautiful
Caring & creative
Daring & delightful daughter
Educated & elegant
Faithful & friendly
Generous & gutsy
Helpful & honest
Imaginative & intelligent
Joyful & jazzy
Kind hearted & knowledgeable
Loving and lovable
Married & motherly
Noteworthy niece
Original & organized
Passionate planner
Quick-witted & quick to help
Respectful & responsible
Successful & supportive
Talented & thoughtful
Upbeat
Vibrant & virtuous
Wise & wonderful wife
Xtra special — x-pert
Youthful & young at heart.
KV

@kvphoto
