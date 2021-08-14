Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 956
In Memory of Shannon
There are not enough adjectives to describe my beautiful niece Shannon but here are some that I chose.
Adorable & amazing
Brilliant & beautiful
Caring & creative
Daring & delightful daughter
Educated & elegant
Faithful & friendly
Generous & gutsy
Helpful & honest
Imaginative & intelligent
Joyful & jazzy
Kind hearted & knowledgeable
Loving and lovable
Married & motherly
Noteworthy niece
Original & organized
Passionate planner
Quick-witted & quick to help
Respectful & responsible
Successful & supportive
Talented & thoughtful
Upbeat
Vibrant & virtuous
Wise & wonderful wife
Xtra special — x-pert
Youthful & young at heart.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1154
photos
160
followers
159
following
262% complete
View this month »
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
Latest from all albums
194
954
195
955
956
957
958
959
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th August 2021 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rose
,
remembrance
,
memorial
,
carnation
,
tribute
,
chrysanthemum
,
adjectives
,
in memory of shannon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close