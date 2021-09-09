Previous
Next
Sulphur Perch by kvphoto
Photo 983

Sulphur Perch

This small sulphur was perched on the leaves of an American Sicklepod.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love the way you captured the butterfly, like it’s looking over the edge of the leaf at you.
September 9th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Just peeking over to see the lay of the leaf.... Well seen!
September 9th, 2021  
Kate ace
A splendid capture of this butterfly peeking over the leaf.
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise