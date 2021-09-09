Sign up
Photo 983
Sulphur Perch
This small sulphur was perched on the leaves of an American Sicklepod.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
Love the way you captured the butterfly, like it’s looking over the edge of the leaf at you.
September 9th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Just peeking over to see the lay of the leaf.... Well seen!
September 9th, 2021
Kate
ace
A splendid capture of this butterfly peeking over the leaf.
September 9th, 2021
