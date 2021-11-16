Previous
Nice Place to Live by kvphoto
Nice Place to Live

What could be nicer? Perhaps living on a beach or on a nice mountain trout stream? Since this locale is near the busy highway and bridge that crosses the lake it could be a bit noisy but still... so nice!
Mags ace
What a gorgeous view! Wish I could have seen more of it in action!
