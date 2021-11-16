Sign up
Photo 1047
Nice Place to Live
What could be nicer? Perhaps living on a beach or on a nice mountain trout stream? Since this locale is near the busy highway and bridge that crosses the lake it could be a bit noisy but still... so nice!
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details
Tags
autumn
,
lake
,
homes
,
aerial
,
drone
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous view! Wish I could have seen more of it in action!
November 16th, 2021
