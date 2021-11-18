Previous
Prepping for Concrete Pour by kvphoto
Prepping for Concrete Pour

This morning I noticed a very bright light in the construction zone right behind our home. It was the truck with the concrete pump to pour the foundation on the home being built right behind our neighbor's fence. You can see our beautiful trees in the lower left corner of the shot. We are hopeful that this will be the last home built so close to our property... time will tell. The concrete truck pulled up shortly after this shot was taken by my trusty drone. --Thanks for your comments on my Gibbs Gardens shots posted yesterday... I'm still out of the loop on comments... I will be back!
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Thank goodness for your beautiful trees. It took me a moment to work out what I was seeing so I was very glad for your commentary.
November 18th, 2021  
