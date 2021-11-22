Previous
Orange Soup by kvphoto
Photo 1057

Orange Soup

It took me time to understand my water lilies. I had planted them for the pleasure of it; I grew them without ever thinking of painting them.

--Claude Monet--Taken about 10 days ago during my second visit to Gibbs Gardens. The intense orange comes from the reflection of a Japanese Maple.
22nd November 2021

KV

ace
kvphoto
Corinne ace
Fantastic colors
November 22nd, 2021  
Mags ace
Love the colors!
November 22nd, 2021  
