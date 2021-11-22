Sign up
Photo 1057
Orange Soup
It took me time to understand my water lilies. I had planted them for the pleasure of it; I grew them without ever thinking of painting them.
--Claude Monet--Taken about 10 days ago during my second visit to Gibbs Gardens. The intense orange comes from the reflection of a Japanese Maple.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Tags
reflections
,
orange
,
georgia
,
water lily
,
gibbs gardens
Corinne
ace
Fantastic colors
November 22nd, 2021
Mags
ace
Love the colors!
November 22nd, 2021
