Photo 1061
Spinning
"All my life's a circle; But I can't tell you why; Season's spinning round again; The years keep rollin' by."
--Harry Chapin
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
3
2
Tags
collage
,
spinning
,
pinwheel
,
mfpiac107
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors! When we were young - we wanted time to pass quickly. Now we're older - we want it to slow down. LOL! Maybe someone will find a cure for that.
November 26th, 2021
Steve Mueller
ace
Great song and photo!
November 27th, 2021
bkb in the city
Very cool
November 27th, 2021
