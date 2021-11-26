Previous
Spinning by kvphoto
Spinning

"All my life's a circle; But I can't tell you why; Season's spinning round again; The years keep rollin' by."

--Harry Chapin
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Mags ace
Beautiful colors! When we were young - we wanted time to pass quickly. Now we're older - we want it to slow down. LOL! Maybe someone will find a cure for that.
November 26th, 2021  
Steve Mueller ace
Great song and photo!
November 27th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very cool
November 27th, 2021  
