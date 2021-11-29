Previous
All About the Nuts by kvphoto
Photo 1064

All About the Nuts

How do squirrels find buried nuts? The process is pretty interesting and it seems they are pretty good at locating them. Want to know more? If so check out this article: https://www.discoverwildlife.com/animal-facts/mammals/how-do-squirrels-find-their-nuts/

Mags ace
Fantastic collage!
November 29th, 2021  
