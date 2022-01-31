Sign up
Photo 1127
Black Vulture Committee
When flying in formation a group of vultures is called a "kettle" and while on the ground the group is called a "committee." On the upper left corner you will also see an anhinga with its wings spread.
31st January 2022
31st Jan 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
24th December 2021 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wetlands
,
marsh
,
florida
,
orlando
,
committee
,
black vulture
,
florida wetlands park
Mags
ace
Cool capture! Interesting info. Turkey vultures are always circling the sky around here - looking for road kill.
January 31st, 2022
Jennie B.
ace
A creepy crew!
January 31st, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
That's quite a gathering.
January 31st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wow, impressive
January 31st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! That's a bunch! I love that spread wing
January 31st, 2022
