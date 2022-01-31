Previous
Black Vulture Committee by kvphoto
Black Vulture Committee

When flying in formation a group of vultures is called a "kettle" and while on the ground the group is called a "committee." On the upper left corner you will also see an anhinga with its wings spread.
31st January 2022 31st Jan 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Mags ace
Cool capture! Interesting info. Turkey vultures are always circling the sky around here - looking for road kill.
January 31st, 2022  
Jennie B. ace
A creepy crew!
January 31st, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
That's quite a gathering.
January 31st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow, impressive
January 31st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! That's a bunch! I love that spread wing
January 31st, 2022  
