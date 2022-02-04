Sign up
Photo 1131
Monday Sunset
Yesterday and today we've had a lot of rain with some dark grey skies. My eyes long for the beautiful blue sky and vibrant warmth of the sun... therefore today's picture is a nice warm sunset taken on Monday evening.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1388
photos
158
followers
149
following
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1126
256
1127
257
1128
1129
1130
1131
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
31st January 2022 6:19pm
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
georgia
Krista Marson
ace
nice graduation of colors
February 4th, 2022
Kate
ace
Great layers of color
February 4th, 2022
