Glorious Sunrise

I noticed a patch of color in the sky this morning and decided to fly my drone. By the time I got outside the color disappeared. I flew long enough that it came back in glorious style. What a great start to the day. I hope you have a fantastic day.



Thanks in advance for your comments & favs. I'm prepping for our trip to the Grand Canyon and do not think I will have time to comment on your photos... my apologies.