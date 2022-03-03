Colorful Rock

Grand Canyon Trip Day 22: March 3. The sunrise at Homolovi was gorgeous… it began early and the oranges and reds were incredible. We hit the road at about 7 am and had a long day of driving - just under 400 miles. We stopped just outside of Albuquerque to fuel the truck and saw a camper just like ours headed towards I-40. It was the first one we had ever seen.



A few hours later there traffic jam on I-40 East and as traffic merged to the left we saw that camper just like ours on the side of the road hitched to a burned up tow vehicle. The vehicle was still smoldering and the field behind it was burnt to a crisp. Now that is some bad luck.



We arrived at Santa Rosa State Park in New Mexico around 3 pm and set up camp. Once we finished we took off on the shoreline trail for a nice hike and photo shoot. Next up… dinner & bed. Tomorrow it will be a. Much shorter drive than today.