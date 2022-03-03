Previous
Colorful Rock by kvphoto
Photo 1153

Colorful Rock

Grand Canyon Trip Day 22: March 3. The sunrise at Homolovi was gorgeous… it began early and the oranges and reds were incredible. We hit the road at about 7 am and had a long day of driving - just under 400 miles. We stopped just outside of Albuquerque to fuel the truck and saw a camper just like ours headed towards I-40. It was the first one we had ever seen.

A few hours later there traffic jam on I-40 East and as traffic merged to the left we saw that camper just like ours on the side of the road hitched to a burned up tow vehicle. The vehicle was still smoldering and the field behind it was burnt to a crisp. Now that is some bad luck.

We arrived at Santa Rosa State Park in New Mexico around 3 pm and set up camp. Once we finished we took off on the shoreline trail for a nice hike and photo shoot. Next up… dinner & bed. Tomorrow it will be a. Much shorter drive than today.
KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh my! Stay safe! Great color and textures.
March 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love reading your narratives. This is a gorgeous shot, those rock colors are just unreal.
March 4th, 2022  
