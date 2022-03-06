Joe Pool Lake

Grand Canyon Trip. Day 25. March 6. Fire & ice. The day began with a gorgeous sunrise and lovely clouds… the sky seemed to be on fire with deep orange flames. We packed up camp and headed out of Palo Duro Canyon at 8 am this morning. Just before we left the park Kate’s brother called and warned us that there was “weather coming our way.” Not five minutes later we were in the midst of hail and sleet… and the rain and wind were soon to arrive. We drove through some very slick spots and in places had to slow down to keep traction. When the truck began to slide on the ice I eased off the gas and turned into the skid… and all was well… with the exception of my racing heart and very weak knees!



We had some problems with icing on the windshield wipers icing and when I stopped to fuel the truck I knocked as much ice off as I could. This wintry mix hung around for a few hours and then we were in and out of rain showers.



By the time we arrived at Cedar Hill Campground on the outskirts of Dallas it was 80F and we had to put the air conditioner on… what a day! From freezing temps in the morning to warm temps in the afternoon. Fire & ice… and back to fire again. I’m just very happy to have made it safely to our destination. Prayers were answered!