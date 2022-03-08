Previous
Angel Falls by kvphoto
Photo 1158

Angel Falls

Grand Canyon Trip Day 27: March 8. Although it was a shorter drive today it seemed to stretch out forever. It was another grey sky day and I had trouble staying awake. One nice thing about towing the camper is that anytime I wanted a cup of coffee I could stop and brew one up… nice!

We stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center to make lunch… grill cheese sandwiches and tomato soup… yum! We hit rain about an hour or two from our destination but we made it safely to Cheaha State Park in Alabama. The elevation here is about 2400 feet and although it looked like fog we were actually in the clouds. During the night we had a thunderstorm and there was a super loud boom of thunder that woke us up… luckily we didn’t see any lightning but heard a report that it struck a tower not far from us… Yikes!!!
