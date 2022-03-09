High Falls

Grand Canyon Trip Day 28. March 9. Today is the last day of our trip… tomorrow we will be home. We enjoyed a leisurely morning and then walked to Bald Rock. We were in the clouds/fog and it was almost a white out. Very pretty.



After some hot clam chowder for lunch we hopped in the truck and drove to the trailhead for Angel Falls. There has been so much rain. Here in the past 24 hours that there were pools of water on the side of the road. We had to make a water crossing which was very interesting with Sugar since she just wanted to jump right in… we managed to get across safely and although there wasn’t a great view of the waterfall it was still very pretty. Instead of crossing the water again we walked up towards the cabins and road and back to the truck.



Next we drove out of the park and visited High Falls… there was a series of two waterfalls and although there was supposed to be a way to walk and see three… we couldn’t figure out how to get past the big rock slide on the right side of the trail. We were happy with what we had seen so we came back to edit photos and make dinner.