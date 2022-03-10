Cheaha Falls

Grand Canyon Trip Final Day 29. March 10. We packed up camp early so we could hike to Cheaha Falls. We were just about to head out on the trail when Chris stopped by to chat with us… he was the one who told us all about the different trails to hike. We ran into Chris and his dog Ellie again and he led us to the waterfall. The water level was really high but he and his dog jumped across the waterfall at the top and continued on his hike.



We spent some time at the waterfall taking pictures and having a snack before it was time to head back to the truck & camper and head home. Our ride was a shot one… only about 2 hours to get home. We stopped and had some lunch and enjoyed the blue sky day that was such a nice reprieve from the gray skies we had for four days in a row. We arrived home safely and began unpacking the camper. I’m so thankful that Kate had the foresight to suggest a two day stop at Cheaha just before coming home. It was nice to get home and not be tired from a long drive. What a great trip... thankful to be home before another strong weather system was slated to hit us.