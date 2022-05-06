Sign up
Photo 1218
The Battleship
Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip - February 28th. This iconic rock formation looks just like a battleship.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
4
0
Tags
national
,
canyon
,
"grand
,
park"
,
canyon"
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Yup, totally see it!
May 6th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Lovely!
May 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture and sight, it sure does.
May 6th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
May 6th, 2022
