The Battleship by kvphoto
Photo 1218

The Battleship

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip - February 28th. This iconic rock formation looks just like a battleship.
6th May 2022

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
333% complete

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Yup, totally see it!
May 6th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Lovely!
May 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture and sight, it sure does.
May 6th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
May 6th, 2022  
