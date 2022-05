DeSoto Falls

We are just back from a five day camping trip at DeSoto State Park in Ft. Payne, AL. DeSoto Falls is fed by Little River and has a manmade dam just above this area. The waterfall is fed by water coming from Little River. Below this section is another part of the waterfall that drops about 107 feet into a deep canyon. This waterfall is very accessible and it only takes a short walk down a set of concrete stairs to get to this vantage point.