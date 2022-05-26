Previous
Catawba Rhododendron by kvphoto
Catawba Rhododendron

The river trail at DeSoto Falls had many blooming flowers.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Mags ace
Love the bokeh background!
May 27th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful light
May 27th, 2022  
