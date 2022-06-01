Previous
North American Pitcher Plant by kvphoto
North American Pitcher Plant

The pitcher plant is a rare and endangered carnivorous plant growing in a planter box at DeSoto State Park in Alabama. For more info: https://www.courierjournal.net/online_only/article_c6c22802-15d7-11e5-9549-7be500601be0.html
1st June 2022

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
