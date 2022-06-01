Sign up
Photo 1244
North American Pitcher Plant
The pitcher plant is a rare and endangered carnivorous plant growing in a planter box at DeSoto State Park in Alabama. For more info:
https://www.courierjournal.net/online_only/article_c6c22802-15d7-11e5-9549-7be500601be0.html
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Tags
american
,
pitcher
,
plant”
,
“north
