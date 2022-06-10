Sign up
Photo 1253
Coreopsis Blur
“Focus and simplicity...once you get there, you can move mountains.”
—Steve Jobs
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
5
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1526
photos
163
followers
155
following
343% complete
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th June 2022 3:45pm
blur
coreopsis
flier
moni kozi
ace
Breathtaking details and colours.
June 10th, 2022
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Wow! fav
June 10th, 2022
Bill
ace
Those colors are really nice.
June 10th, 2022
Kartia
ace
Love everything about this image!
June 10th, 2022
Pam
ace
So awesome!!
June 10th, 2022
