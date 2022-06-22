Previous
John Litton Barn by kvphoto
Photo 1264

John Litton Barn

This barn was built in the late1800s and still stands today when much of what is recently built is torn down so quickly. You can read about the trail and the Litton family if interested: http://www.ihoneida.com/2019/04/11/hike-of-the-week-john-litton-farm/
22nd June 2022

