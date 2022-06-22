Sign up
Photo 1264
John Litton Barn
This barn was built in the late1800s and still stands today when much of what is recently built is torn down so quickly. You can read about the trail and the Litton family if interested:
http://www.ihoneida.com/2019/04/11/hike-of-the-week-john-litton-farm/
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1537
photos
162
followers
155
following
346% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th June 2022 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
trees
,
trail
,
tennessee
,
grasses
,
john-litton-trail
