Hiking Companions

The last day of hiking in the Big South Fork Recreation Area included walking on two different trails for about 8.5 miles traveled. It was a very hot day (93F) and this cave felt nice and cool. There were a lot of caves and beautiful rock walls and rock faces... so beautiful. We hiked four days in a row and I'd estimate that Sugar & I walked about 25 miles total.
Sugar & I hiked these trails:
Twin Arches & Twin Arches Loop
Pogue Creek Overlook Loop trail (in a state park nearby)
John Litton Farm Trail
Middle creek Loop Trail
Slave Falls/Needle Arch