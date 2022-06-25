Previous
Hiking Companions by kvphoto
Hiking Companions

The last day of hiking in the Big South Fork Recreation Area included walking on two different trails for about 8.5 miles traveled. It was a very hot day (93F) and this cave felt nice and cool. There were a lot of caves and beautiful rock walls and rock faces... so beautiful. We hiked four days in a row and I'd estimate that Sugar & I walked about 25 miles total.

Sugar & I hiked these trails:
Twin Arches & Twin Arches Loop
Pogue Creek Overlook Loop trail (in a state park nearby)
John Litton Farm Trail
Middle creek Loop Trail
Slave Falls/Needle Arch

Here is a link to info on the trails: https://www.nps.gov/biso/planyourvisit/tntrails.htm
