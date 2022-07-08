Sign up
Photo 1281
Pure Joy
Our Great Pyrenees girl loves to swim and she got a chance to play in the water today. She is so much fun to watch as she dives after her toy. In the heat of the day (90's plus high humidity) the water felt nice.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
5
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
1555
photos
163
followers
155
following
Tags
dog
,
swimming
,
sugar
,
great pyrenees
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy dog
July 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
Good way for Sugar to stay cool. Wonderful shot.
July 8th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks like someone is having fun. Cute capture.
July 8th, 2022
Judith Johnson
She looks very happy in the water
July 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fun capture :)
July 8th, 2022
