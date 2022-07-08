Previous
Pure Joy by kvphoto
Photo 1281

Pure Joy

Our Great Pyrenees girl loves to swim and she got a chance to play in the water today. She is so much fun to watch as she dives after her toy. In the heat of the day (90's plus high humidity) the water felt nice.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

KV

@kvphoto
Joan Robillard ace
Happy dog
July 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
Good way for Sugar to stay cool. Wonderful shot.
July 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks like someone is having fun. Cute capture.
July 8th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
She looks very happy in the water
July 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Fun capture :)
July 8th, 2022  
