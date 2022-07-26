Previous
The Butterfly Fountain by kvphoto
The Butterfly Fountain

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."

--A. A. Milne
Heather ace
A beautiful capture of the butterflies and the phlox, and the sparkles of water from the fountain. Fav
July 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Delightful capture with the fountain.
July 26th, 2022  
Kate ace
Nice composition
July 26th, 2022  
