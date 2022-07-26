Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1299
The Butterfly Fountain
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."
--A. A. Milne
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1573
photos
163
followers
155
following
355% complete
View this month »
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd July 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
butterflies
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
carolina phlox
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture of the butterflies and the phlox, and the sparkles of water from the fountain. Fav
July 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Delightful capture with the fountain.
July 26th, 2022
Kate
ace
Nice composition
July 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close