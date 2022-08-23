From the Top

Only three hikers out of our group of seven who got permits to visit the Tallulah gorge floor actually crossed the river and toured the gorge floor... and I was one of the three! I was scared to cross the fast moving water of the Tallulah River below one of the waterfalls. My legs were shaking and my hiking boots filled with water... there was no other way to cross without wet feet.



Once we crossed we rock hopped our way along the river and crossed the river in the wrong place... so we ended up crossing the river four times. I had so much adrenalin running through my body it was crazy scary. My scariest moment came when crossing a sheer rockface that was at quite an angle... I did fall here but was able to grab onto a rock and hold on until one of my friends helped me move safely. Luckily I did not hurt myself and did not slide all the way down to the fast moving water of the river.



What an adventure... after we crossed the river above the sliding rock (the correct place) we had to free climb back out of the gorge. This part was actually not scary at all... just a bit of work. Glad to have done this... not sure I'll ever do it again! --August 3rd, 2023. Thanks for reading about my journey!