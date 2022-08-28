Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1332
Wrong Spot to Cross
We thought this was sliding rock but it was actually one of the waterfalls… we crossed here on some very slick rock then had to go back across and hike down further to get to the place to cross the river and then hike out of the gorge.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1606
photos
160
followers
155
following
364% complete
View this month »
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd August 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
crossing
,
georgia
,
river”
,
gorge”
,
“tallulah
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! Perhaps they need a few simple signs to mark the way.
August 28th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Whoops! But then it is a great shot
August 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great contrast of fast moving water to the left and the still water to the right.
August 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close