Photo 1337
Fog Bank
"Sometimes when you lose your way in the fog, you end up in a beautiful place! Don’t be afraid of getting lost!"
- Mehmet Murat Ildan—Came home after four lovely days of camping, hiking, kayaking, and fishing and the internet at home is out… hoping it gets resolved quickly.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1612
photos
160
followers
155
following
366% complete
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1331
1332
275
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th August 2022 5:35am
Tags
fog
,
mountains
,
sunrise
,
georgia
moni kozi
ace
This is such an impressive view
September 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous sight beautifully captured. Hope you get sorted put soon.
September 2nd, 2022
