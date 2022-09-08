Previous
Misty Morning Sunrise by kvphoto
Misty Morning Sunrise

My neighborhood is on the right and the new subdivision being built behind my home is on the left. Last September I posted a wider angle shot of the neighborhoods: https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2021-09-22
8th September 2022

@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
moni kozi
This is a fantastic half-half shot. Half yellow half blue...
September 8th, 2022  
Renee Salamon
What an amazing view - I’d be glued to the window all day
September 8th, 2022  
