Photo 1343
Misty Morning Sunrise
My neighborhood is on the right and the new subdivision being built behind my home is on the left. Last September I posted a wider angle shot of the neighborhoods:
https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2021-09-22
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1618
photos
159
followers
154
following
367% complete
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
6th September 2022 7:27am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
,
georgia
,
air
,
panorama
,
misty
,
homes
,
aerial
,
“new
,
neighborhoods
,
drone
,
acworth
,
2”
,
“mavic
,
construction”
moni kozi
ace
This is a fantastic half-half shot. Half yellow half blue...
September 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
What an amazing view - I'd be glued to the window all day
September 8th, 2022
