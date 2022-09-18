Sign up
Photo 1353
NF-SOOC Reflections
"In moments of quiet reflection our minds embrace the sea that we have crossed."
- Holmes.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
4
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1628
photos
162
followers
156
following
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th September 2022 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
nf-sooc-2022
Mags
ace
Sweet reflections!
September 18th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Reflections are always interesting. I like the quote
September 18th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, i like this so much!
September 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
September 18th, 2022
