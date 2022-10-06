Previous
Next
Autumn Treescape #1 by kvphoto
Photo 1371

Autumn Treescape #1

“Winter is an etching, spring a watercolor, summer an oil painting and autumn a mosaic of them all.” – Stanley Horowitz
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
How impressive!
October 6th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, what a lovely quote!!!!
October 6th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Wow - stunning!
October 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Awesome capture with lovely colours and amazing sunburst.
October 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise