Photo 1373
Autumn Treescape #3
"Autumn...the year's last, loveliest smile."
— John Howard Bryant, Indian Summer
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1650
photos
162
followers
157
following
Photo 1373
10
10
2
2
1
1
365
365
ILCE-7M3
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd October 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
treescape
,
sunstar
Krista Marson
ace
Gorgeous
October 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
Loving the gold and orange tones. Beautiful sun flare too.
October 8th, 2022
