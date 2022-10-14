Previous
Sunset on the Canyon by kvphoto
Sunset on the Canyon

I’m here… so excited. The drive was about 1850 miles from home… so happy that be here.

The light on he canyon was awesome… the direction I was looking was opposite from the sunset which was a deep orangey red.
14th October 2022

kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
Diana ace
Good to know that you have finally reached your destination.

Such a wonderful capture of this amazing sight! Wonderful textures, shapes and colours.
October 15th, 2022  
