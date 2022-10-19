Sign up
Photo 1384
Looking Down at the Bighorn Sheep
I had such fun photographing the sheep. They were quite used to people being nearby but they kept a watchful eye on their surroundings.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1672
photos
162
followers
159
following
379% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th October 2022 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arizona
,
grand-canyon
,
bighorn-sheep
